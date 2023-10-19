Government schools in Bandipora struggle with lopsided PTR; academics hit

Srinagar: The government schools in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are facing a severe crisis in maintaining a balanced Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR), particularly in far-off areas.

Official figures reveal that while the primary schools boast encouraging enrollment numbers, they were plagued by inadequate teaching staff, leaving students at a disadvantage.

Several primary schools in Bandipora district have fallen victim to this pressing issue.

For instance, the Government Primary School Tilwanpora Trigam, which has 54 students, has only three teachers to cater to five different classes.

The situation is further exacerbated in other schools, with some having even fewer teachers despite a similar or larger student body.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora, Muhammad Amin Beigh while acknowledging the problem said the matter had been taken up with the higher-ups in the department.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data, Bandipora should have around 800 schools.