Govt GZSM Degree College Reasi celebrates UT Foundation Day

Reasi: Government General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College, Reasi organised a bunch of activities to celebrate the upcoming UT Foundation Day, on the theme ‘Badalta Jammu Kashmir, Badta Jammu Kashmir, Aman or Taraqqi ki Nayi Tasveer.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on this occasion, four different competitions were conducted including an Essay writing competition, a Painting competition, a Photography Competition, Videography competition.

The competition was conducted in two phases i.e. Intra College and District Level Inter-college. The first phase of the competition was conducted on the 25th of October, 2023 in GDC, Reasi. In the Ist phase (intra-college competition) four students participated in each category. Suhani Sangam, Sajjid Ali, Pallavi Sharma and Vanshika Chandan participated in Essay writing Competition. Sajjid Ali, Atul Kumar, Pallavi Sharma, and Kajal Thapa participated in the Videography and photography competition. Sunil Kumar, Aarushi Kumari, Pallavi Thapa, Kajal Thapa, and Atul Kumar were the participants in the Painting competition.

The winners of these competitions in different categories were Suhani Sangam (essay writing), Sajjid Ali (painting competition), Atul Sharma (videography competition), and Sunil Kumar (painting competition).

Reena Rani, Prof Ajay Kumar, and Prof Gourav Gupta acted as jury for all four categories of competitions.