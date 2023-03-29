GOVT HIGH SCHOOL NAJIBHAT | Poor infrastructure, partial fencing affect enrolment drive

Baramulla: Poor infrastructure and partial fencing in the Government High School Najibhat Wagoora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is becoming a big hurdle in the enrolment drive started by the department of education recently.

Three classrooms for a government run high school with 64 students on roll is making no sense for the locals here to enrol their wards in the school, said the villagers.

“A good infrastructure attracts students,” said Tariq Ahmad a local resident. “But, here in this school students do not have the space to sit properly and read comfortably which worries every parent whose wards are enrolled in the school,” added Tariq Ahmad.