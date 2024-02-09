Govt Higher Secondary School Gajansoo hosts annual day function

Jammu, Feb 9: The Government Higher Secondary School Gajansoo, nestled in the heart of Marh, Jammu, shimmered with exuberance and zeal as it hosted its much-awaited annual day celebration function on Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event showcased the exceptional talent and achievements of the school’s vibrant student body.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the Director of School Education, Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma, who adorned the role of Chief Guest with utmost grace and enthusiasm.

Joint Director Subah Mehta and Chief Education Officer Jammu Jagdeep Kumar Padha added to the charm of the occasion as Guests of Honor.

The festivities commence with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Ashok Kumar Sharma and other esteemed guests, followed by a warm welcome address by Sandeep Sharma, Senior Lecturer of Commerce. Principal Namarta Khajuria then presented the Annual School Report, highlighting the remarkable achievements of the students in both academic and co-curricular realms.

The event witnessed mesmerizing performances by the students, showcasing their artistic prowess and cultural flair, captivating the audience throughout. A noteworthy moment of the celebration was the unveiling of the second edition of the school magazine “KSHITIZ” (The Horizon), symbolizing the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity and literary pursuits.

In his address, Ashok Kumar Sharma lauded the collective efforts of the school team and students in organizing a remarkable event. He urged the students to strive for excellence in both academic and real-life skills, offering valuable guidance to the teachers to excel in their profession. Additionally, he assured the institution of support to enhance its academic and overall standards.

Subah Mehta emphasized the importance of aligning with the targets outlined in the National Education Policy – 2020 and advocated for remedial classes to support weaker students, fostering an inclusive learning environment.

The event concluded with the presentation of mementoes to the esteemed dignitaries, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks by Vanita Kumari, senior lecturer of Economics. The proceedings of the program were adeptly conducted by students Tanisha and Ritika Verma, showcasing the leadership potential nurtured within the school.

Among the attendees were two notable students, Mahi Choudhary and Khushali Kumari, both from class 12th, who expressed their joy at witnessing the Director’s active involvement among the students. They conveyed their gratitude for the individual attention and guidance provided, envisioning a brighter future under the school’s nurturing environment.

Government Higher Secondary School Gajansoo reaffirmed its commitment to fostering holistic development and academic excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the educational landscape of Jammu.