Guidelines, curriculum framework ready for environment education at undergrad level

New Delhi: The guidelines and curriculum framework for environment education at the undergraduate level has been prepared.

As par the draft guidelines, there will be a six-month compulsory core module course in environmental studies for undergraduate students. The duration of the course will be 50 lectures. The exams will be conducted along with the annual examination.

The UGC had constituted an expert committee for the draft guidelines and curriculum framework, which has prepared its report. The report will soon be in public domain besides being shared with all the universities.

The core module syllabus for environmental studies includes classroom teaching and fieldwork. The syllabus is divided into eight units covering 50 lectures. The first seven units will cover 45 lectures, which are class room-based to enhance knowledge skills and attitude to environment.