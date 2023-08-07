GUNDI-DHARAM AREA OF GOOL | Shortage of teachers, infrastructure in Government schools

Ramban: People including the parents of students of Gundi- Dharam area of Gool staged a protest demonstration today against the alleged shortage of teachers and required infrastructure in the government schools located in their area
They raised slogans in support of their demands. They demanded improvement in the education system by providing adequate teaching staff and other necessary infrastructure, and accommodation in High Schools, Middle Schools and Primary Schools located in the area.
They alleged that Government High School Dharam is without a headmaster as the headmaster posted in the School has given an additional charge of headmaster in another in Gool.
They said a large number of computers provided to the High School were not being used in absence of a computer teacher. The math teacher was also attached to some other schools in Gool.
The protesting people have appealed to concerned authorities of the education department for the deployment of teachers. They said the majority of posts of teachers are lying vacant in four Schools located in the Dharam area of Gool.
According to the residents, the majority of the government schools in four Panchayats are facing a shortage of staff as teachers have allegedly managed their attachment under the grab of the utilisation of services/need basis/deployment/deputation/internal arrangements etc.
Citing examples they complained there are only five teachers for 500 students in the Government High School Dharam and only three teachers for 95 students in the Government Middle School Gagarsullah .
They further alleged that there is no proper seating arrangement in the schools.
They said staff shortage is adversely affecting the studies of poor students reading in the government Schools in Dharam block of education zone Gool.
They also alleged that teachers have been deployed and verbally attached to Schools falling on roadsides from the Gundi Dharam area by the officers of the education department Ramban.