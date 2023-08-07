GUNDI-DHARAM AREA OF GOOL | Shortage of teachers, infrastructure in Government schools

Ramban: People including the parents of students of Gundi- Dharam area of Gool staged a protest demonstration today against the alleged shortage of teachers and required infrastructure in the government schools located in their area

They raised slogans in support of their demands. They demanded improvement in the education system by providing adequate teaching staff and other necessary infrastructure, and accommodation in High Schools, Middle Schools and Primary Schools located in the area.

They alleged that Government High School Dharam is without a headmaster as the headmaster posted in the School has given an additional charge of headmaster in another in Gool.

They said a large number of computers provided to the High School were not being used in absence of a computer teacher. The math teacher was also attached to some other schools in Gool.