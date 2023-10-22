GVEI organises annual business quiz competition

Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Srinagar on Saturday hosted a business quiz competition, aimed at evaluating critical thinking, creativity, innovation, and real-world experience among students.

The event saw active participation from 12 prominent schools of the valley, which include Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar, DPS Anantnag, Caset School, Government Boys Higher Secondary Soura, Government Higher Secondary School Khaniyar, Islamia Higher Secondary School, SRM Welkin School Sopore, SP School Srinagar, Green Valley Educational Institute, Green Land School, Kashmir Harvard, and Army Public School. Principal GVEI M D Zargar expressed the primary objective behind organising such a competition. As the competition reached its exciting conclusion, Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar emerged triumphant, securing the first position. The host school, Green Valley Educational Institute, showcased their prowess by clinching the second position, while Kashmir Harvard School displayed their knowledge and skills to grab the third position.

Prof. G.M Sangmi, Head of the Department commerce at Kashmir University was the Chief Guest while the Chairman Srinagar Chapter of Cost Accountants of India Bashir Masoudi was the guest of honour.