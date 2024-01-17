GVEI participates in National Road Safety Week-2024

Srinagar Jan 17: The Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) participated in the National Road Safety Week, 2024, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

As per the school handout, the event was organised in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police City Srinagar and NSS-KU.

“The event witnessed the involvement of Scout Ibraaheem Ahmad, Scout Munzir Qureshi, Scout Huzaif, Scout Mir Musa, and Scout Muhammad Khalid from the institute,” the handout reads.

The event commenced on January 11, 2024, at Polo Ground, Srinagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City was also present at the occasion.

The scouts showcased their commitment to promoting road safety through various activities and initiatives.

On January 13, 2024, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar acknowledged the outstanding performance of the scouts of GVEI.

He extended an invitation to the scouts to visit his office and thanked them for their valuable service.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar commended the students for their participation in the road safety week.

“GVEI continues to foster a culture of civic engagement and responsibility among its students, contributing actively to community welfare,” the school handout reads.