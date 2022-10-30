GVEI to hold first ever Rubik’s competition on November 5 for Kashmiri students

Srinagar: In a first of its kind, the Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Srinagar, is scheduled to conduct Rubik's Competition in Kashmir on November 5 for students across Kashmir.

The competition will be held for the participant who will register on the official website of WCA.

The program coordinator said the institution had a dream of bringing the first-ever official World Cube Association (WCA) competition to Srinagar.

“It has never happened since 1980. It is going to become a reality on November 5 of 2022,” he said. He said the school wants to popularise the game in Valley so that all the kids would get a chance to meet the best speed Cubers of Kashmir in one place.

Briefing about the competition, the programme coordinator said the motive behind holding the event is to create a global profile of Kashmiri Cubers to have a representation of Kashmir in the International WCA rankings.

“Our goal is to promote the culture of speed cubing in the Valley and bring official WCA to Kashmir besides guiding the students in global eminence WCA,” he said.

The beneficial aspects of mastering the Rubik's cube are that it helps in developing problem solving Skills.

“It will help the students to keep the mind active and develop critical thinking and boost the power of reflexes besides helping in increasing the speed agility,” he said.