Health programme organised at CUK

Ganderbal: Under the aegis of G-20 University Connect, Engaging Young Minds, Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) organised a one-day event on World Health Day (75th anniversary) under theme of “Health for all”.

The event was organised in collaboration with Institute of Mental Health & Neuroscience (IMHANS) Kashmir, District Hospital Ganderbal and Srinagar Medcity Heart Institute, Nowgam.