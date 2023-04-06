Health programme organised at CUK

Ganderbal: Under the aegis of G-20 University Connect, Engaging Young Minds, Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) organised a one-day event on World Health Day (75th anniversary) under theme of “Health for all”.
The event was organised in collaboration with Institute of Mental Health & Neuroscience (IMHANS) Kashmir, District Hospital Ganderbal and Srinagar Medcity Heart Institute, Nowgam.
The event started with a welcome address by Dr. Abid Ahmad Sofi (Medical officer) who delivered a speech on non-communicable diseases and prevention which was followed by guest speakers from IMHANS, Dr Bilal Ahmad who delivered a lecture on autism spectrum disorder.
Dr. Shaziya Yaseen, Nodal officer Oral Health from DH Ganderbal talked about oral healh, Dr. Shazia Kauser (Registrar, IMHANS-K) discussed depression and suicidal tendencies and Dr Hakim Irfan Showkat (Interventional cardiologist and chairman) Srinagar Medcity Heart Institute spoke about the lifestyle modification in youth and various cardiovascular diseases.