High-end workshop at KU focuses on ‘enhancing shelf-life of foods’

Srinagar: A high-end workshop presently underway at the University of Kashmir is focussing on increasing the shelf-life of foods, and, consequently, their safety too.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a special session of the 21-day workshop titled ‘Active Nano-Packaging Films Loaded with Bioactive Components for Increasing the Shelf Life of Foods’, organised by the varsity’s Department of Food Science and Technology (DFST). It is sponsored by SERB-DST.

Appreciating the department’s faculty for their research work, and for figuring among top 2% scientists worldwide as per the Stanford University ranking, the Vice-Chancellor said the department must continue to establish a strong linkage with the society in view of its significance and mandate.