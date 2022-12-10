High-end workshop at KU focuses on ‘enhancing shelf-life of foods’

Srinagar: A high-end workshop presently underway at the University of Kashmir is focussing on increasing the shelf-life of foods, and, consequently, their safety too.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a special session of the 21-day workshop titled ‘Active Nano-Packaging Films Loaded with Bioactive Components for Increasing the Shelf Life of Foods’, organised by the varsity’s Department of Food Science and Technology (DFST). It is sponsored by SERB-DST.
Appreciating the department’s faculty for their research work, and for figuring among top 2% scientists worldwide as per the Stanford University ranking, the Vice-Chancellor said the department must continue to establish a strong linkage with the society in view of its significance and mandate.
“Food industry is not only linked with livelihoods but people’s wellbeing too. The department therefore must have a roadmap on its industry linkage and collaborations,” she said, exuding confidence that the present workshop will lead to innovations that benefit the people at grassroots.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi said the department of food technology is doing exceptionally well in terms of research output and generation of extramural grants. He said the department must continue to keep pace with the advancements in food technology and offer solutions to a host of issues concerning food safety and security.
Dr Adil Gani, Workshop Director and Coordinator DFST, delivered the welcome address wherein he highlighted the department’s achievements in academics and research. He said the department is in the process of procuring a high-end food printer that will “design personalised foods” as per the unique requirements of the consumers.
Dr Asima Shah, Inspire Faculty, gave the introductory remarks, saying food waste burdens the economy and impacts the climate too. She said proper food planning can significantly contribute to addressing global hunger.
Ameer Faisal, a research scholar from Kerala, also shared his views about the workshop theme.
Notably, Karyashala is a DST scheme that aims to increase research outcomes of promising PG and PhD students in universities by holding high-end workshops on subject-specific themes.