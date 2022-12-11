Human Rights Day celebrated at Aryans Law College

Srinagar: To celebrate Human Rights Day, Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a webinar on this year's theme "Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All". Advocate Siddharth Shivakumar of the Delhi High Court was the keynote speaker while Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the Webinar.

Advocate Shivkumar while interacting with students explained all 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) chartered on this day in 1948. He also explained the history and protection of human rights under International Human Rights Law. He further said that the "global crisis has been fuelled by deepening of poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection. Only measures to close these gaps and advance human rights can ensure we fully recover to a world that is better and more resilient, just, and sustainable."

International Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 annually. The main aim behind celebrating this day is to improve the physical, social, cultural, and spiritual well-being and welfare of the vulnerable group of people globally. On this occasion, a poster presentation competition was also organised and students participated enthusiastically.