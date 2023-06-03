Hundreds of students participate in mega education festival in Handwara

Kupwara: The district administration and Army Saturday jointly organised an Education Festival at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Handwara with an aim to provide counselling and guidance to the students of north Kashmir about various higher education options available in the leading colleges across India.

The Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Irfan Sultan Panditpori was the Chief Guest at the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray was the Guest of Honour. Brigadier, 7 Sector, Vikrant Patil, DDC Member Mawar, Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Chairman Handwara Municipal Committee, Masroor Banday, Commanding Officer (CO) 30 RR, Col. Ankur Panday, CEO Kupwara, Abdul Hamid Fani, Principal Government Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara, Mohammad Rafiq Mir, Heads of various Consultancies, and concerned officers and a large number of students and parents participated in the festival.