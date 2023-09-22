Hundreds of students participate in Ozone Walk at Islamic University of Science & Technology

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organised Ozone Walk as part of its ongoing initiatives to educate and sensitize students about the critical importance of the Ozone layer and the detrimental consequences of its depletion. The programme was coordinated by the Dean of Students IUST, in collaboration with Alpine Club IUST, Mantaqi Memorial Higher Secondary School and Government High School Awantipora.

The participation of students in the trek up the Wastoorawan mountain was complemented by insightful briefings on environmental pollution concerns. Dr Asifa Baba, Dean of Students IUST, addressing the participants said that Ozone layer makes the earth habitable and damage to it means serious consequences. She advised the students that they are the most important stakeholders and have the responsibility to carry the message of protecting the environment far and wide.

Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Dean Academic affairs said that human activity has a direct bearing on Ozone. He said that scientists noted ozone healing during the Covid pandemic, when human activity had hugely decreased.

Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST said that science has established beyond doubt the linkage between human activity and environmental changes. He said that human beings have a responsibility towards nature and its protection and conservation. Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer said that the most important investment for human survival is protection and conservation of the natural Environment.

Dr Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director Sports listed out various activities conducted by the Universities Alpine club in spreading awareness among students about the Environmental preservation and encouraging the young and impressionable students about being environment conscious from a young age and be the change bearers.