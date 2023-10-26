HWVO felicitates 60 fellows for fostering gender equity

Srinagar: Human Welfare Voluntary Organization (HWVO) felicitated 60 Gender Champion fellows, who were part of 6 months long gender equity fellowship as a part of Project ENGAGE (Engage all for Gender Equity).
The felicitation ceremony was held at Hotel Asian Park-Srinagar. Tehsildar Singhpora Pattan attended the event as the chief guest, and was joined by a gathering of prominent personalities, including Bashir Ahmad Mir (Chairman of the Human Aid Society), Bushra Bedar (Centre Administrator of OSC Baramulla), Darakshan Bhat (social worker from the Women’s Special Cell Baramulla), Aamir Rasool and Altaf Hussain, social workers from the Women’s Special Cell in Shopian and Pulwama, respectively.
Additionally, Ashiq Hussain (Chairperson of Raahat) and other guests, as well as gender advocates from Pulwama and Baramulla, were in attendance.
During the event, the participants expressed their deep appreciation for the commendable community-level work carried out by the Human Welfare Voluntary Organization. They congratulated all the Gender Champion Fellows for successfully completing their fellowship and wholeheartedly encouraged them to continue their efforts within their neighborhoods, effecting positive and constructive change in society. The participants stressed the importance of contributing positively to the holistic development of youth and applauded the fellows for embracing a solution-oriented approach.
The Gender Champion Fellows proudly showcased their project work, which they undertook as part of their fellowship. Their presentations covered a range of critical topics, including “Unmasking Gender-Based Violence in Cyberspace,” “Making Communities Free of Dowry – A Success Story from Gur Seer, Baramulla,” “Harassment in Public Spaces,” and “Social Exclusion of Transgenders.”
These projects were assigned to the fellows following an intensive 5-day training module that encompassed essential subjects such as “Gender Equity, Gender and Budgeting, Gender and Law, Case Management, and Problem Tree Analysis.”
Feroze Ahmad, Chief Functionary of HWVO, expressed gratitude to all participants, dignitaries and team HWVO for their presence and encouragement. He affirmed the commitment of the organisation for conducting programmes that enhance community capacity, nurture perspectives based on volunteerism, empathy, respect, and passion.
The event celebrated not only the accomplishments of the Gender Champion Fellows but also highlighted the significant impact that local initiatives and community involvement can have in addressing pressing gender-related issues and promoting positive social change.
The Gender Championship fellowship is aimed to equip selected youth with skills and knowledge on gender, the concept of equity, and basic project management so that they begin and sustain their journeys on the path of being gender sensitive and be the positive agents of change in society. Six months of training prepared a cohort of youth engaged to promote gender equity in their districts.
Human welfare Voluntary Organisation (HWVO) is a voluntary developmental Organisation, working toward building a just and equitable world. The organization was founded in 2009 and since its inception has worked on building community-based sustainable solutions to the issues and problems being faced by the communities.