HWVO felicitates 60 fellows for fostering gender equity

Srinagar: Human Welfare Voluntary Organization (HWVO) felicitated 60 Gender Champion fellows, who were part of 6 months long gender equity fellowship as a part of Project ENGAGE (Engage all for Gender Equity).

The felicitation ceremony was held at Hotel Asian Park-Srinagar. Tehsildar Singhpora Pattan attended the event as the chief guest, and was joined by a gathering of prominent personalities, including Bashir Ahmad Mir (Chairman of the Human Aid Society), Bushra Bedar (Centre Administrator of OSC Baramulla), Darakshan Bhat (social worker from the Women’s Special Cell Baramulla), Aamir Rasool and Altaf Hussain, social workers from the Women’s Special Cell in Shopian and Pulwama, respectively.

Additionally, Ashiq Hussain (Chairperson of Raahat) and other guests, as well as gender advocates from Pulwama and Baramulla, were in attendance.

During the event, the participants expressed their deep appreciation for the commendable community-level work carried out by the Human Welfare Voluntary Organization. They congratulated all the Gender Champion Fellows for successfully completing their fellowship and wholeheartedly encouraged them to continue their efforts within their neighborhoods, effecting positive and constructive change in society. The participants stressed the importance of contributing positively to the holistic development of youth and applauded the fellows for embracing a solution-oriented approach.