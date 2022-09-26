IASOWA distributes books, sports articles in Jammu school

Jammu: The members of IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K led by President IASOWA, J&K, Amita Mehta visited Government Middle School Dodhi Gujjar Colony in zone Purmandal in connection with the donation drive held by the association.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that IASOWA President, J&K, Amita Mehta is the wife of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. During the drive, several story books, sports articles, educational aids, brain games, and indoor games were distributed among the students.

Amita Mehta said that the members of the association had adopted the Verdayani Learning Centre of the school and would regularly visit the school to assess the quality of education and other co-curricular activities.