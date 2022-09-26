IASOWA distributes books, sports articles in Jammu school

Jammu: The members of IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K led by President IASOWA, J&K, Amita Mehta visited Government Middle School Dodhi Gujjar Colony in zone Purmandal in connection with the donation drive held by the association.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that IASOWA President, J&K, Amita Mehta is the wife of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. During the drive, several story books, sports articles, educational aids, brain games, and indoor games were distributed among the students.
Amita Mehta said that the members of the association had adopted the Verdayani Learning Centre of the school and would regularly visit the school to assess the quality of education and other co-curricular activities.
In her speech, she emphasised that the IASOWA J&K would continue working towards the environment and for the betterment of the underprivileged sections of society, especially women and children. She said that the demands made by the school committee had been duly noted and would be forwarded to the concerned for appropriate action.
Rashmi Singh, Ankita Kar, Geetanjali Singhla, Anuradha Jangid, and Divya Yadav were the other members of IASOWA present on the occasion. Chief Education Officer, Zonal Education Officer, and Principal GMS were also present on the occasion. The IASOWA J&K regularly undertakes various activities of social welfare all over J&K.