IBM scientist delivers lecture on machine learning at KU’s South Campus

Anantnag: The Department of Computer Sciences at the Kashmir University’s South Campus on Thursday organised a special lecture on “Machine Learning using Neural Networks.”
The lecture was delivered by research scientist from IBM, California, Dr Sheikh Nasrullah, and was attended by faculty, research scholars and students of the department.Academic Coordinator, Department of Computer Sciences, Dr Hilal Ahamed Khanday, welcomed the guest speaker and participants, and also gave a brief account of the departmental activities.
In his lecture, Dr Nasrullah spoke in detail about the machine learning tools and highlighted its importance in the field of computer engineering.
He further underlined the role of machine learning in making the healthcare system very robust through artificial intelligence.
“Days are not far when doctors will be replaced by machine learning tools in curing the patients,” he said.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday gave the concluding remarks and said that machine learning is going to bring a revolution in all the spheres of life.
“Students should be service providers and need to connect the teaching and research with the industry. The South Campus administration is always ready to support such events,” he said, requesting the guest speaker to help the campus students and scholars in placements as well as in joining hands with the industry.
Dr Mudasir Muhammad, faculty at the department, presented a vote of thanks.