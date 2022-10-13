IBM scientist delivers lecture on machine learning at KU’s South Campus

Anantnag: The Department of Computer Sciences at the Kashmir University’s South Campus on Thursday organised a special lecture on “Machine Learning using Neural Networks.”

The lecture was delivered by research scientist from IBM, California, Dr Sheikh Nasrullah, and was attended by faculty, research scholars and students of the department.Academic Coordinator, Department of Computer Sciences, Dr Hilal Ahamed Khanday, welcomed the guest speaker and participants, and also gave a brief account of the departmental activities.

In his lecture, Dr Nasrullah spoke in detail about the machine learning tools and highlighted its importance in the field of computer engineering.