‘Idea Contest’ at S P College: A welcome initiative

An ‘Idea Contest’ was held at S.P College Srinagar as part of the two-day national workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovations and Startups’ organised by the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of the college in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC), on November 15-16.

More than 200 participants joined the event in offline and online modes, while innovative ideas were invited from people across J&K UT for the ‘Idea Contest’ which was conceived to encourage aspiring innovators to present their ideas for award of seed money by the JKSTC&IC.

Assistant Professor Department of Botany Dr Shabana Aslam who was also the Convener of the Workshop, said that 38 innovators presented their ideas and prototypes before a four-member technical committee, which, after proper evaluation, recommended 10 ideas for award of seed money for their further development as prototypes.

The event was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Jammu and Kashmir Government Saurabh Bhagat, in presence of College Principal Prof (Dr) Khursheed A Khan, the Chief Patron of the Workshop, Prof Anil K Gupta, Founder NIF, GIAN and other officials of the JKST&IC including Dr Nasir A Shah, Additional Director and Mr Bilal Ahmad, Joint Director, besides Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, Additional Director, Science and Technology Department, J&K.