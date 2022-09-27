IDPS Srinagar introduces artificial intelligence teaching solutions

Srinagar: Srinagar-based International Delhi Public School (IDPS) is partnering with Jio EMBIBE, a leading education technology platform to empower teachers with artificial intelligence-enabled personalized teaching solutions. Teachers will be able to impart quality education and provide personalized attention to every student and deliver learning outcomes as defined by the New Education Policy.

Speaking on the importance of personalised learning that helps teachers fix learning gaps in students, Kamal Zamani, Academic Director, International Delhi Public School, said, "This initiative will give students more access to high quality education content and deeper insights on their own performance and learning behavior. This will of course be highly beneficial for teachers who can now at a simple click of a button to understand the strengths and weaknesses of every student and take necessary action.”