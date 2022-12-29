IGNOU begins admissions for January 2023 session

Sringar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the admission process for its various academic programs for January 2023 admission cycle. Some of the recently launched programs are MA in Environmental Studies (MAEVS), MA in Journalism and Electronic Media (MAJEM), MA in Journalism and Digital Media (MAJDM), MSC in Information Security (MSCIS), Masters in Urdu (MAUD), PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law (PGDEML), Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), and various Under-Graduate Honours programs in several academic disciplines.
The university has also got approval from UGC & AICTE for four new MBA programmes; MBA Human Resource Management (MBAHRM), MBA Marketing Management (MBAMM), MBA Finance Management and MBA Operational Management (MBAOM). Besides, the university has already been running MBA in Banking and Finance, MBA (General) in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and MBA (General) in online mode.
There is no need to appear in any entrance test to take admission in any of these seven different MBA programmes. Revised programme of Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) has also been launched with the approval from UGC & AICTE and will be now of two years duration.
The eligibility for the programme has also been relaxed in terms of having Mathematics as one of the subject at UG level and there is also no need to appear in any entrance test to take admission in this programme.
“Information regarding the newly launched and other programs offered by IGNOU is available on the official website of IGNOU ( www.ignou.ac.in ) in a common prospectus, which is also available on the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar website ( www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in ).
Desirous students can use the Samarth portal of IGNOU ( https://ignouadmission.samartha.edu.in/ ) to take admission in any of the programmes offered by the university for the January 2023 admission cycle. Last date for the submission of admission application forms is 31 st January, 2023,” a statement read. “ For any query, students can visit IGNOU Regional CentreSrinagar or call on 0194-3500995 or send mail to rcsrinagar@ignou.ac.in . Re-registration for January 2023 session is also going on and the last date is 31 st December 2022, informed the Regional Director RC Srinagar Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar,” it added.