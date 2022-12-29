IGNOU begins admissions for January 2023 session

Sringar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the admission process for its various academic programs for January 2023 admission cycle. Some of the recently launched programs are MA in Environmental Studies (MAEVS), MA in Journalism and Electronic Media (MAJEM), MA in Journalism and Digital Media (MAJDM), MSC in Information Security (MSCIS), Masters in Urdu (MAUD), PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law (PGDEML), Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), and various Under-Graduate Honours programs in several academic disciplines.

The university has also got approval from UGC & AICTE for four new MBA programmes; MBA Human Resource Management (MBAHRM), MBA Marketing Management (MBAMM), MBA Finance Management and MBA Operational Management (MBAOM). Besides, the university has already been running MBA in Banking and Finance, MBA (General) in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and MBA (General) in online mode.

There is no need to appear in any entrance test to take admission in any of these seven different MBA programmes. Revised programme of Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) has also been launched with the approval from UGC & AICTE and will be now of two years duration.