IGNOU holds 36th Convocation

Srinagar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday celebrated its 36th Convocation here.

The Convocation of the main campus of the University was held through online mode while the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar held its Convocation at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir.

Around 8820 learners from 112 programmes were eligible for getting degrees during the 36th Convocation of regional centre Srinagar. Out of them, 895 had registered for getting degrees on the convocation while 173 learners from 42 have opted to receive the degree in person.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) Kashmir University (KU) Prof. Nilofer Khan was the guest of the Honour at the occasion.

The Regional Director IGNOU Regional Centre (RC) Srinagar, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar in his welcome said the Srinagar centre has emerged as one of the largest regional centres of IGNOU with an enrollment of over 54000 students.