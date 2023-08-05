IGNOU holds career guidance workshop at GDC Magam

Srinagar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre Srinagar in collaboration with GDC Magam organised a workshop on “Career Guidance Cum Pre-admission Counselling” on the college campus.

A spokesman said it was the first of its kind session to be organised by IGNOU in the region while IGNOU study centre of GDC Tangmag and GDC Pattan also participated in the session.

"A large number of students and society from Magam, Tangmarg, and Pattan besides teaching and non-teaching staff of the three colleges and Principals and students of seven higher secondaries of the area attended the session," the handout reads.

The college principal Prof. Mohammad Hussain Malik thanked the Regional Director IGNOU RC Srinagar for organising such sessions in the college and said that this is the first programme of IGNOU in the college and said that IGNOU is playing a very vital role in Higher Education of the country.

"This session will go a long way in the interest of the students of the colleges and higher secondaries who have joined this session," he said.