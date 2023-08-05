IGNOU holds career guidance workshop at GDC Magam

Srinagar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre Srinagar in collaboration with GDC Magam organised a workshop on “Career Guidance Cum Pre-admission Counselling” on the college campus.
A spokesman said it was the first of its kind session to be organised by IGNOU in the region while IGNOU study centre of GDC Tangmag and GDC Pattan also participated in the session.
"A large number of students and society from Magam, Tangmarg, and Pattan besides teaching and non-teaching staff of the three colleges and Principals and students of seven higher secondaries of the area attended the session," the handout reads.
The college principal Prof. Mohammad Hussain Malik thanked the Regional Director IGNOU RC Srinagar for organising such sessions in the college and said that this is the first programme of IGNOU in the college and said that IGNOU is playing a very vital role in Higher Education of the country.
"This session will go a long way in the interest of the students of the colleges and higher secondaries who have joined this session," he said.
The Chief Guest on the occasion Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar discussed in detail the new educational setup and the reforms and recommendations of NEP 2020 viz a viz IGNOU and the need to take advantage of the new setup of education.
He also highlighted the circulars issued by the UGC regarding dual degree provision, equivalence of degrees obtained through distance mode with degrees obtained in regular mode of education and exemption of IGNOU from ODL and OL guidelines. He encouraged students to take advantage of huge e-resouces of IGNOU being made available to students of both IGNOU and other universities.
The welcome address was presented by IGNOU coordinator GDC Magam Dr. Sameer Farooq Parsa. The College Career Counselling Convener Dr. Sabina Rasool discussed the efforts of the College Career Counselling Cell and appreciated the role of IGNOU in carrying education to the doorsteps of students.
An Ex. IGNOU student and now a KAS officer emphasized the relevance of IGNOU study material for competitive exams and the role IGNOU has played in fulfilling her dreams. She also deliberated with students on how to prepare for competitive exams.