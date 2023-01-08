IGNOU launches 3 new programmes in journalism

Srinagar: The IGNOU has launched three specialised Masters degrees in Journalism - MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media- in addition to a PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication.
These programmes will be offered through open and distance modes from the January 2023 admission cycle through regional centres of IGNOU, the university said in a press statement adding that this has come as the admission for the January 2023 session is undergoing and the last date of admission for around 300 programmes is 31 January 2023.
In a function held on Friday, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU Prof. Nageshwar Rao launched three specialised Masters degree programmes.
During the launch function, Prof. Nageshwar Rao said, "the school of Journalism and New Media Studies offers these programmes to facilitate learners' interest to specialise in an area of their choice in the field of journalism.
IGNOU offers these programmes with great flexibility in lateral exit and entry options, and learners can pursue their programmes at their convenience."
The School is already running a generic Masters programme in Journalism and Mass Communication, same is being offered through open and distance mode as well as online.
This particular generic programme is offered in three languages - English, Hindi and Tamil. The Regional Director IGNOU RC Srinagar, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, said that the information regarding the programmes on offer for this admission cycle and other details are available in the IGNOU Prospectus 2023 which is available on the website of IGNOU (www.ignou.ac.in) and Regional Centre Srinagar (www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in).