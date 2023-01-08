IGNOU launches 3 new programmes in journalism

Srinagar: The IGNOU has launched three specialised Masters degrees in Journalism - MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media- in addition to a PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication.

These programmes will be offered through open and distance modes from the January 2023 admission cycle through regional centres of IGNOU, the university said in a press statement adding that this has come as the admission for the January 2023 session is undergoing and the last date of admission for around 300 programmes is 31 January 2023.

In a function held on Friday, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU Prof. Nageshwar Rao launched three specialised Masters degree programmes.