IGNOU’s Innovation Club in Srinagar to organise programmes to promote startups

Srinagar: Innovation Club at Regional Centre Srinagar will organise various activities including brainstorming sessions, presentations, workshops, guidance and counselling throughout the year to foster a culture of innovation and startups among the “learners and the LSCs/PSCs” of RC Srinagar.
The innovation club has been constituted at the RC Srinagar under the chairmanship of Dr Shahnawaz Ahamd Dar, Regional Director IGNOU Regional Center Srinagar.
The IGNOU said that on the direction of the President of India, “as a Visitor of IGNOU, Innovation Club at the IGNOU was started in 2015 for creating a culture of innovation in the University.”
“Subsequently, the activities of the innovation clubs were extended to all the Regional Centers across the country for nurturing innovations at the grassroots level. The establishment of the Institution& Innovation Council (IIC) at Regional Centre Srinagar has become more important and necessary for promoting and supporting innovation and startups for the IGNOU learners and alumni. “
To kick start the activities under the club, Fayaz Ahamd Sheikh, a learner
of MAER programme who bagged the first prize at the national level as the best innovator on 37 th Foundation Day of IGNOU, was felicitated at the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar by the Regional Director in presence of the staff members of the Regional Centre.
The RD Srinagar informed that a schedule of the activities “to be organized under the newly constituted InnovationClub@IGNOU RC Srinagar will be made available on the regional centre’s website and on all the official social networkiing sites.”