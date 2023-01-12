IGNOU’s Innovation Club in Srinagar to organise programmes to promote startups

Srinagar: Innovation Club at Regional Centre Srinagar will organise various activities including brainstorming sessions, presentations, workshops, guidance and counselling throughout the year to foster a culture of innovation and startups among the “learners and the LSCs/PSCs” of RC Srinagar.

The innovation club has been constituted at the RC Srinagar under the chairmanship of Dr Shahnawaz Ahamd Dar, Regional Director IGNOU Regional Center Srinagar.