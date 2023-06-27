IGP CID Nitish Kumar interacts with KU students on first-of-its-kind internship programme

“This hands-on internship programme will help in honing the skills of the internees while enabling the Police Department to gain from these young minds. It is a two-way module which aims to encourage the students to learn about the newer challenges in emerging IT areas like cyber security, social media etc,” Kumar said.

He said a select group of students will be taken for the paid internship programme for a period of three months on the basis of an application format which includes all the essential eligibility and other prerequisites.

Urging IT students to gear up for the new challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence and its offshoot applications like Chat GPT, Kumar advised the students to “run in the right direction to catch this fast-moving AI bus.”

“You need to understand what the market wants today so that you align your career pathways accordingly and evolve in this field which is full of challenges,” he said, adding that “this is the age of start-ups and unicorns and the students must create their own start-ups to become the owners of unicorns of tomorrow.”