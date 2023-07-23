IIM Jammu organises plantation drive

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, as part of its 'Green IIM Jammu' initiative organised a massive plantation drive inside the state-of-the-art campus on Sunday.

The program was aimed at campaigning for green culture and promoting a greener ecosystem along with providing a pollution-free atmosphere to the residents inside the campus. The massive plantation drive of IIM Jammu was conducted in coordination with J&K Forest Department.

The drive was graced by Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force in UT of Jammu Kashmir Roshan Jaggi, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu Province B M Sharma, Director IIM Jammu Prof. B S Sahay and other faculty, officers, staff members and students of IIM Jammu.

Director IIM Jammu mentioned that the institute is committed towards building a green campus. "We aim to create a good sense of social responsibility towards mother nature and eco-friendliness among our students, faculty, officers, and staff members through this initiative," he said.

He said that through such initiatives, the institute would set an example for the students and particularly motivate the residents to contribute to the protection of the environment as active stakeholders, for contributing to a sustainable ecosystem.