IIM Jammu to hold 8-day holistic orientation programme

Jammu: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu will be holding a holistic 5-day Orientation Program for the 4th Batch of Ph.D. (Full time) (2023-26), 2nd Batch of Ph.D. (Working Professionals) (2023 – 26), 8th Batch of MBA (2023-25), 2nd Batch of MBA (HA&HM) (2023-25), 3rd Batch of EMBA (2023-25)and 1st of EMBA (CA&M) (2023-25) from 24th July to 31st July 2023 at its state-of-the-art permanent campus at Jagti, Jammu.

The idea associated with this orientation program is to acquaint the incoming students with the culture, academic opportunities, ethos, and general rules of IIM Jammu. The programme will help in facilitating a welcoming environment for the new aspiring students and their families to meet and have open communication with the faculty, staff, senior students, and all key activity heads of the Institute under one roof.

During the Orientation Program, each day will commence at 6am with ‘Maximize Happiness and Mindfulness’ sessions conducted by Sahil Mehra, Yoga Guru.