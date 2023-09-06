IME Bhaderwah Campus observes Foundation Day

Bhaderwah: The Faculty of Earth Sciences, IME(Institute of Mountain Environment) Bhaderwah Campus, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated the Foundation Day of both the University of Jammu and the Institute of Mountain Environment.

The dual celebration served as a testament to the institution's commitment to academic excellence, research, and its profound impact on the field of Earth Sciences.

The celebrations, brought together students, faculty, staff, and distinguished guests from various fields to commemorate the rich history, achievements, and vision of these esteemed institutions.

The event featured a series of activities and presentations that underscored the significance of this milestone.