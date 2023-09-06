IME Bhaderwah Campus observes Foundation Day

Bhaderwah: The Faculty of Earth Sciences, IME(Institute of Mountain Environment) Bhaderwah Campus, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated the Foundation Day of both the University of Jammu and the Institute of Mountain Environment.
The dual celebration served as a testament to the institution's commitment to academic excellence, research, and its profound impact on the field of Earth Sciences.
The celebrations, brought together students, faculty, staff, and distinguished guests from various fields to commemorate the rich history, achievements, and vision of these esteemed institutions.
The event featured a series of activities and presentations that underscored the significance of this milestone.
IME Bhaderwah Campus continues to be at the forefront of Earth Sciences research, environmental conservation, and educational innovation. As it celebrates this dual Foundation Day, it looks forward to a future marked by even greater achievements and contributions to society.
Dr. Chhering Tandup, In-Charge Head of the Faculty of Earth Sciences, warmly welcomed all the teachers and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated efforts of students. He remarked that the Institute of Mountain Environment began its journey with just two faculty members in 2011, and “today, our family has grown to encompass more than 30 dedicated members.”
Dr. Tandup also emphasized that through the collective endeavors of faculty and students, “we have been continuously advancing knowledge creation within society.”
He extended his gratitude to the Rector Bhaderwah Campus, Prof. Rahul Gupta, who also serves as the Registrar of the University of Jammu, for his unwavering support, encouragement, and guidance, which has been instrumental in propelling our department towards further academic growth.
Dr. Neeraj Sharma, In-Charge Head of the Institute of Mountain Environment, emphasized that the IME serves as the unique selling point (USP) of both the University of Jammu and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored the importance of strengthening research and academic activities through active student participation within the Institute. Dr. Sharma also highlighted that the IME has been at the forefront of compiling new knowledge in the field of flora and fauna within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.