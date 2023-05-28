Improving Education in Government Schools

Applause for the recent enrollment drive carried out by the Department of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir. To boost the confidence of masses in the Government-run schools is much needed, given that the department is one of the largest in terms of human resource. To expect this manpower be utilized for the welfare and development of the people is but natural.

Over the past many weeks, the J&K Government moved its resource army to increase the enrollment in Government Schools. The massive enrollment drive that was carried out across districts saw thousands of children getting promised to the nearby Government schools. As per the official figures, the year saw 50000 students getting enrolled till 01 April, of which 1621 were Out of School Children (OoSC) and 11231 were those who were studying in a private school and took a transfer to the Government school. A very colorful and bright picture of the Government-run educational sector was painted. The emoluments included free uniforms, free books and exceptional teachers. Mostly, parents with a not-so-great financial standing took the plunge and enrolled their wards to these schools.

However, over the past decade, despite acknowledging the grossly deficient infrastructure in hundreds of schools in rural and urban Jammu and Kashmir, no steps have been taken to address the issue.

Hundreds of examples of schools where three or more classes are being taught from a single dilapidated room have been carried out in all the media outlets.

While one would imagine that these schools are a problem of poor infrastructure in rural areas, the urban schools are no better. One visit to the numerous schools, primary and middle in Srinagar would expose how far behind and unattended the Government educational sector has remained.

Munawarabad, Rainawari, Beghe-Ali Mardan, Lasjan, Nishat, Hawal, just everywhere. Such schools where the infrastructure is so dilapidated that it is the biggest impediment in the delivery of education are way too numerous to be named.

The basic requirement of schools is a space where a teacher can deliver lectures and engage with the students. When three classes are expwcted to run from a one-room structure in a rented accommodation; has a rickety broken stairway and walls are flaking off; where the wooden ceilings are giving way to rain and droppings of birds that roost in the attics; where the washrooms do not exist at all, or exist in a quantity not to justify the people that depend on it; or washrooms exist only to worsen the suffering of the students and teachers who have to bear the stench throughout their stay in the school; when the schools only reflect the hollowness of the claims that the Government School education is a priority area and would be strengthened – it is time for the clarion call.