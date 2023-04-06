In a first, KU to evolve new model for setting of question papers

Srinagar: In a first of its kind initiative that aims to further ease the varsity's postgraduate and undergraduate examinees in a big way, the University of Kashmir has started the process to frame new guidelines for setting of question papers to bring about greater clarity in the content and better conceptualisation of questions.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan has given her go-ahead to a proposal mooted by the Controller of Examinations to constitute a broad-based committee of academics from the main and satellite campuses to formulate a policy document on setting of question papers for various UG and PG examinations.

The larger idea, according to officials, is to have the question papers set strictly in accordance with the syllabus and have their language and content enriched for easy comprehension by the examinees.