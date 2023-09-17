In-service teachers pursuing B.Ed courses at Govt College of Education face attendance shortage

Srinagar: In a startling revelation, most of the in-service teachers of the School Education Department (SED) deputed to the Government College of Education Srinagar for BEd programme are facing a severe shortage of attendance.

This crisis has cast a shadow over their internal assessments and their ability to meet the Ministry of Education's mandate to enhance their teaching skills.

The core issue revolves around a group of in-service teachers who, despite being sent for training, rarely attend their BEd classes. These teachers, instead of taking advantage of the opportunity for professional development, are allegedly occupied with external activities.

As a result, they are falling short of the required attendance, jeopardizing their academic progress and the quality of education they can offer in the future.

The Ministry of Education's primary objective in deputing these in-service teachers for the BEd course was to equip them with essential teaching skills to enhance their effectiveness in classrooms.

"Until they complete this course, they are classified as untrained teachers by the Ministry of Education and the Education Department in the J&K as well," an official said.