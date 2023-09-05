Indian Institute of Carpet Technology’s functioning reviewed

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Nowshara and took stock of the functioning of the Institute established to provide necessary technical support to the carpet industry.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the visit, the DC inspected the different units of the IICT and took stock of GI tagging of Hand Knotted Carpet Laboratory, Design Development of Carpets through Software Technology, Preservation of Old Traditional Carpet Design into Digital Form, New Innovative prototypes and products developed at the Institute.
The Director IICT appraised the DC about the ongoing projects of the Institute. He was informed that a Modern Dye House is being set up in the Institute which shall start functioning by October 2023.
The DC appreciated the initiatives taken by the Institute and hoped that these initiatives will go a long way in reviving the Carpet Industry of Jammu and Kashmir particularly in Srinagar District which has remained the hub of carpet industry.
During the visit to IICT, the Deputy Commissioner distributed Course completion certificates in Carpet Technology among 20 pass-out candidates of Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Bemina who have completed one month “Short Term Skill Up-gradation and Capacity Building Training Programme” conducted by the Institute in collaboration with District Skill Committee, Srinagar under SANKALP Scheme of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.
On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the pass outs and enquired about their learning from the specialized programme. The DC advised them to implement and execute their skills in real life to become successful entrepreneurs.
The Training programme was coordinated by Mahatma Gandhi National fellow, Srinagar Syed Jaasirah Syedian.
On the occasion, the DC stressed the IICT management to provide quality education and training along with other technical services to stakeholders to their satisfaction so that they are able to set up income generating units to earn their livelihood.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Director IICT, Mohammad Ashraf, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and other concerned.