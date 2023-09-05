Indian Institute of Carpet Technology’s functioning reviewed

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Nowshara and took stock of the functioning of the Institute established to provide necessary technical support to the carpet industry.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the visit, the DC inspected the different units of the IICT and took stock of GI tagging of Hand Knotted Carpet Laboratory, Design Development of Carpets through Software Technology, Preservation of Old Traditional Carpet Design into Digital Form, New Innovative prototypes and products developed at the Institute.

The Director IICT appraised the DC about the ongoing projects of the Institute. He was informed that a Modern Dye House is being set up in the Institute which shall start functioning by October 2023.

The DC appreciated the initiatives taken by the Institute and hoped that these initiatives will go a long way in reviving the Carpet Industry of Jammu and Kashmir particularly in Srinagar District which has remained the hub of carpet industry.