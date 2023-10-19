Indian Nursing Council relaxes admission norms for Punjab Colleges

Srinagar: Indian Nursing Council has relaxed the criteria for the admission in nursing courses for Punjab State.

Giving this information to the press, Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh and President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) said that a delegation of Nursing Association met Dr T Daleep, President Indian Nursing Council (INC), New Delhi under the leadership of S. Gurdyal Singh Buttar, President, Nursing Training Institute Association, Punjab.

The delegation requested INC to relax nursing admission criteria for specifically Punjab because a lot of students could not appear in the entrance test conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS, Faridkot).

“Even the state has also written to INC vide letter number no. 3-ME-3-PB-23- 14548 dated 17 October. INC vide notification F.No. 22-10/NEET/2018-19-INC Dated 18th Oct has considered the Punjab State request and has permitted Punjab Para Medical Entrance Test (PPMET) appeared candidates for Punjab. It is to be mentioned that otherwise the nursing admissions are done through the entrance test conducted by BFUHS.”