Induction programme for law students concludes at CUK

Ganderbal: The eight-day induction programme-(SIP-2022) organised by the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for the newly admitted students to B.A.LLB and LL.M programmes concluded at Tulmulla here.

During the programme around 20 resource persons representing diverse professional backgrounds such as judiciary, administration, academics, police, and medicine shared their experiences and insights with the newly admitted students.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the long-established practice of the university to organize such programmes and appreciated the department for taking the lead in following this practice in letter and spirit.