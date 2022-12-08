Induction programme for law students concludes at CUK

Ganderbal: The eight-day induction programme-(SIP-2022) organised by the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for the newly admitted students to B.A.LLB and LL.M programmes concluded at Tulmulla here.
During the programme around 20 resource persons representing diverse professional backgrounds such as judiciary, administration, academics, police, and medicine shared their experiences and insights with the newly admitted students.
Speaking at the valedictory function, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the long-established practice of the university to organize such programmes and appreciated the department for taking the lead in following this practice in letter and spirit.
Former advisor to the Governor, Khurshid A Ganai gave a kaleidoscopic analysis of various issues that the future world is going to be identified with and elaborated on the question: how the students, scholars, administrators and law practitioners are going to fit into and successfully negotiate these changes.
In his speech, Dean SLS and Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, impressed upon the students to stay motivated and harvest the resources of the department and university to the best possible extent.
The fourth issue of the student magazine Mizaan- the Scale of Justice was also released on the occasion. Asst. Prof. Dr. Mudasir Bhat, was the programme convener. Deptt Coordinator, Bilal Ahmad Ganai proposed the vote of thanks.