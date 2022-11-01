Innovative prototypes of seed sowing, saffron processing machines unveiled at NIT Srinagar

NIT Srinagar is the host institute (HI) and an implementing agency (IA) for Incubation and Design schemes of MoMSME, wherein “we are in the process of creating value for ideas through incubation and design intervention for MSMEs.”

In her keynote address, Director I&C Kashmir, Saloni Rai said there is a need to bridge the gap between Industry, academia, and society.

“I congratulate both innovators who have developed these machines and going ahead, I see this platform as a very good platform for enhancing further integration between the students of NIT Srinagar and society,” she said.