Innovative prototypes of seed sowing, saffron processing machines unveiled at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: Two prototypes developed by local innovators including saffron processing machine and seed sowing machine were unveiled at the National Institution of Technology (NIT).
The event was presided over by the chief guest, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Saloni Rai, IAS. Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie was guest of honor, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, Assistant Director MSME GOI, Saheel Alaqband and noted industrialist Shakeel Qalander, Abdul Hamed from Rahim motors among others were special guests on the occasion.
NIT Srinagar is the host institute (HI) and an implementing agency (IA) for Incubation and Design schemes of MoMSME, wherein “we are in the process of creating value for ideas through incubation and design intervention for MSMEs.”
In her keynote address, Director I&C Kashmir, Saloni Rai said there is a need to bridge the gap between Industry, academia, and society.
“I congratulate both innovators who have developed these machines and going ahead, I see this platform as a very good platform for enhancing further integration between the students of NIT Srinagar and society,” she said.