Institution maintains integrity, merit for assigning responsibility to teacher: Principal Amar Singh College

Srinagar: The Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar on Thursday rebutted the news carried by this newspaper in its November 22 issue.

The story was about assigning multiple tasks to a single professor of the College.

In the story, the correspondent has quoted the College Principal, the concerned professor and some official documents to balance the content and have versions from all the concerned.

However, the principal AS College in its clarification has stated that the College “vehemently refutes all the allegations made in the news report” noting that utmost integrity, merit and dedication are the criteria for assigning any responsibility to a teacher.

“Moreover, these additional responsibilities do not make the person entitled to financial or any other benefit,” the College Principal B A Rather said.