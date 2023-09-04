Inter-college seminar held at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: A student seminar was today held by the Department of Computer Applications in collaboration with the Debates and Seminars Committee, Amar Singh College Srinagar in the Bukhari Hall of the college.

The seminar was held as part of the week-long Digital India Week Celebrations being held in the college from 01 September to 06 September, 2023.

Around 15 students from eight colleges of Srinagar including GDC Hyderpora, S. P. College, COE Srinagar, GDC Bemina, VB College, Women’s College M.A. Road, Islamia College and A. S. College participated in the seminar. They included Farman Nisar and Soban Rashid Bhat (S.P. College Srinagar), Nadeem Ayoub and Aqsa Shafi (IASE Srinagar), Atoofa Zahoor and Burhan Ahmad (GDC Bemina), Shahid Manzoor and Ikhlas Manzoor (V.B. College Srinagar), Tabish Dar and Hadiya Sultan (A.S. College Srinagar), Sadiya Talat (Women’s College M.A. Road), Saqib Mushtaq (Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar) and Aqsa (GDC Hyderpora).

Dr. Basharat Saleem, Assistant Professor, English conducted the proceedings. Prof. Jehan Ara, Assistant Professor, Functional English, Prof. Arshad Hussain Bhat, Assistant Professor, Computer Applications and Prof. Pervaiz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor, Zoology were the jury members. Dr. Gurdip Singh Sodi, Head, Department of Computer Applications coordinated the event with support from Prof. Arshad Yatoo, Prof. Ovais Shafi Zargar, and Faisal Maqbool, Assistant Professors, Department of Computer Applications, A. S. College Srinagar.