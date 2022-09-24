INTERGENERATIONAL BONDING

If you think that you live with your grandparents and that is enough, then you are wrong. You need to understand that your grandparents’ love for us is selfless and immense.

They are the ones who have brought up your father/mother. Their role and contribution in bringing up your parents cannot be taken lightly. And whenever your parents sometimes forget this reality, you should remind your parents about their sacrifices.

You should tell your parents that whenever they plan or think of anything about the family they should equally think about your grandparents. Our grandparents are an integral part of your family.