International conference begins at IUST

Awantipora: A three-day International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals with special reference to climate change was inaugurated today at the Islamic University of Science and Technology Campus.

Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman Higher Education Council Jammu and Kashmir and Former Vice Chancellor University of Delhi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Prof Vinod Kumar Gaur, Former Secretary Ministry of Earth Science, GoI and Emeritus scientist at CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute, Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Science and Technology Government of J&K and Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University, were the guests of honour for the event.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dinesh Singh emphasized that sustainability transcends geographical boundaries and requires a united consensus along with collaborative endeavors. He stressed that the formidable issue of Climate Change necessitates a comprehensive approach across all spheres; otherwise, humanity is poised for a potentially uncertain future. Prof. Singh added that in accordance with the directives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, the curriculum design should be such that it familiarizes students with the multifaceted challenges and issues confronting society.