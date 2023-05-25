International Conference on NBL begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The five-day long 8th edition of biennial “International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living” NBL 2023 began on Thursday at National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with IIT BHU and in association with Parual University, Gujarat, SKUAST, K, University of Kashmir, SSM College of Engineering, Department of Education under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India (MRSI).

The event is being sponsored by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Education and NLCO, Private Schools Education Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.