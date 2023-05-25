International Conference on NBL begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The five-day long 8th edition of biennial “International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living” NBL 2023 began on Thursday at National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.
The conference is being organized in collaboration with IIT BHU and in association with Parual University, Gujarat, SKUAST, K, University of Kashmir, SSM College of Engineering, Department of Education under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India (MRSI).
The event is being sponsored by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Education and NLCO, Private Schools Education Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
The inaugural session of the conference was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, while Director IIT, Hyderabad, Prof. (Dr.) B.S. Murty was Chief Guest on the occasion.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudakar Yedla, VC Central University of Kashmir, Professor Ravinder Nath, VC Parul University Prof Amit Ganatra, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Director School Education and Dean Students Welfare SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof M A Sidiqui, Professor Sandip Chatterjee (IIT BHU), Professor D.D. Sarma (IISC Bangalore,) HOD Physics NIT Srinagar Prof. MA Shah and other dignitaries shared the podium.
In his key presidential address, Director IIT Hyderabad Prof. B.S. Murty said Nanoscience has emerged as one of the most critical areas in the past several decades.
"We have to make our country self-sustainable (Aatmanir Bharata) in the areas of technologies and contribute in helping India as a global leader. This is possible when we can create an ecosystem which helps such technology developments," he said.
Prof. Murty said IIT Hyderabad is a young institution and during the past 4 years, more than 145 start-ups have become functional and have provided over 1000 jobs and revenue for the institution.
“Empowering engineers to become job creators rather than job seekers is a significant step towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-sustainability. This is possible only if we can create an ecosystem that helps young innovators to grow, he said.