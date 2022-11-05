International conference on viral infections begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: An international conference on “emerging and re-emerging viral infections impacting humans, animals, plants, fish and environment” and 30-th annual convention of the Indian Virological Society (VIROCON-2022) commenced today at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Shalimar campus.

The two-day event is aimed at providing a convergence platform for national and international scientists of different research interests and expertise to discuss the preparedness of various states, institutions and scientists for dealing with emerging health challenges caused by viral infections.