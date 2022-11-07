International Rubik’s event concludes in GVEI

Srinagar: The two-day International Rubik’s event organised by Green Valley Educational Institute which included participants from the USA, UK, Malaysia and other states of India, concluded on Sunday.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balki was chief of the concluding ceremony.

Muhammad Beigh, one of the participants and a Green Valley student said, “I enjoy playing the Rubik’s cube, but I seriously started practising from the past few months. I do it all by myself with the use of the internet.”