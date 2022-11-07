International Rubik’s event concludes in GVEI

Srinagar: The two-day International Rubik’s event organised by Green Valley Educational Institute which included participants from the USA, UK, Malaysia and other states of India, concluded on Sunday.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balki was chief of the concluding ceremony.
Muhammad Beigh, one of the participants and a Green Valley student said, “I enjoy playing the Rubik’s cube, but I seriously started practising from the past few months. I do it all by myself with the use of the internet.”
It was the first-ever official WCA competition in Srinagar. Around 90 competitors competed in The Kashmir Cube Open 2022. Only 63 participants made it to the second round. There were six events in the Cube competition:3x3x3 Cube, 2x2x2 Cube, 4x4x4 Cube, 3x3x3 Blindfolded, 3x3x3 One-Handed and the Pyraminx.
The main purpose of organising the event was to give a boost to the critical and analytical thinking of the students. Apart from academic ventures, it is very important for the holistic development of our future generation.