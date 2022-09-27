International seminar on forest resources management held at SKUAST-K

The seminar was also attended by experts from Malaysia including Dr Salleh Nor, Senior Fellow, Academy of Science Malaysia and former Director General of Forest Research Institute of Malaysia delivered the lead lecture of the session on sustainable forest management. Dr Salleh in his talk spoke about forest types and biodiversity in Malaysia. He further deliberated on carbon credits, sustainable development goals, bio-economy and way forward in the management of forests.

Dr Rohana Yusof, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic UCSI University, Malaysia gave an expert lecture on chemotherapeutic agents from medicinal plants. She shared his views on the development of chemotherapeutic agents from medicinal plants and small molecules for dengue diseases. She highlighted the importance of medicinal plants in relation to with treatment of Dengue. She also gave an overview of different research activities being carried out at UCSI University.

The technical session was chaired by Registrar, SKUAST-K, Prof Tariq Hussain Masoodi. He gave a detailed account of research activities being carried at the faculty of forestry and summarized the proceedings at the technical session. Dr Masoodi thanked the Vice Chancellor for his overwhelming support in the development of the Faculty of Forestry. The technical session was moderated by Dr Philip Koh (Prof Adjunct) University of Malaya. Prof SA Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K, proposed a formal welcome address. He shared his views on different Forest types of Jammu and Kashmir. He further highlighted the importance of plantation forestry for improving quality of the wood and described minor forest products as key to local economies and household food security.

Initially organizing secretaries of the program, Prof. Akhlaq Amin Wani (HoD, NRM) and Prof PA Sofi (HoD, FPU) gave an overview of the program. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof PA Khan (HoD, FBT). Among others who attended the program include Dr Syed Naseem Geelani (HoD, SBS), Dr Aasif Ali Gatoo, Dr Shah Murtaza, Dr Tahir Mushtaq, Dr TA Rather, Dr Peerzada Ishtyak, Dr Amarjeet Singh, Dr Megna Rashid, Dr Khursheed Sofi, Dr NA Pala, Dr Showat, Dr Khalid Masoodi, Dr Sabeena Nabi, Dr Vaishnu Dutt, Dr Ashfaq A Mir, Dr Maqbool Rather and other scientists besides all students of the Faculty.