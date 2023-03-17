International seminar on ‘Postmodern Literature’ begins at KU

Srinagar: A two-day international seminar on ‘Postmodern Literature’ started at the University of Kashmir on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the seminar, organised by the Department of Urdu, as chief guest.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer hoped that research papers read out during the seminar will not only enrich young research scholars and students but also acquaint them with contemporary critical perspectives as well.
Saying that the Department of Urdu has its own standing and stature in the literary world, Prof Nilofer said such international conferences having participation of academics and scholars from different parts of the country and abroad, would further enhance its visibility and reach.
Prof Ali Rafad Fatihi, former head, Department of Linguistics, AMU, delivered the keynote address, discussing in detail the basics of postmodern literature. He emphasised that post-modernism is a situation which does not reject any ideology like the previous trends suggested but takes positive initiatives of every trend and theory together.
Prof Khawaja Muhammad Ekramuddin from Center of Indian Languages at Jawaharlal University New Delhi, who was a guest of honour, stressed that while understanding postmodern literature and school of criticism, acquaintance with Eastern literary and critical theories is a must.
“Whereas the Western theory brings literary pieces closer to philosophy, the Eastern theory considers literature as an expression of aesthetics and creativity,” he said.
Prof Nazir Ahmad Malik, former Head, Department of Urdu, KU, highlighted different aspects of post-modern literary situation and discussed similarities and differences between modernity and post-modernity.
In his welcome address, Head Department of Urdu Prof Ajaz Muhammad Sheikh highlighted the aims and objectives of the seminar, and also presented a detailed report about teaching and research work being conducted in the department.
Dr Mushtaq Haider conducted proceedings of the seminar and Dr Kausar Rasool presented the formal vote of thanks.