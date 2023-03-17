International seminar on ‘Postmodern Literature’ begins at KU

Srinagar: A two-day international seminar on ‘Postmodern Literature’ started at the University of Kashmir on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the seminar, organised by the Department of Urdu, as chief guest.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer hoped that research papers read out during the seminar will not only enrich young research scholars and students but also acquaint them with contemporary critical perspectives as well.

Saying that the Department of Urdu has its own standing and stature in the literary world, Prof Nilofer said such international conferences having participation of academics and scholars from different parts of the country and abroad, would further enhance its visibility and reach.