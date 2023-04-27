Internship issue of foreign medical graduates | VC KU says issue will be resolved in 2 days

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof Neelofer Khan has said that the issue of foreign medical graduates will be resolved within two days and the merit of the applicants will be taken care of.
“We are resolving the issue in two days. The National Medical Council has given more seats to us. I had framed a committee to submit its report. The merit of students has been taken care of,” she told Greater Kashmir Wednesday evening, when asked about the outcry of Foreign Medical Graduates against the KU for delaying issuance of the revised selection list as per merit.
It may be noted that the KU was supposed to select MBBS graduates for one year mandatory internship in Government Medical Colleges in Kashmir division based on their merit obtained by them in the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.
However, soon after the Dean Academic Affairs issued the selection list after making applicants wait for two months, the applicants alleged foul-play, favouritism and tampering with marks to favour some blue-eyed candidates.
Amid allegations, the VC KU Prof Neelofer Khan ordered an inquiry into the matter headed by Dean Colleges of the University.
Alleging betrayal of trust, the aggrieved applicants had sought issuance of revised selection list as well as general merit list as per the NBE scores. The selection is to be made for Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.
Though the VC told Greater Kashmir that only “one discrepancy was found which will be corrected”, the applicants said the probe committee has found many more irregularities in the selection process.
“If there is only one discrepancy, why is the revised list still not issued?” asked a group of applicants. “Let the VC make the committee report public. We are filing RTI to seek the committee report so that truth is brought to light. Heads should roll over this fraud issuance of selection list.”
The applicants urged the VC to probe why a fraud selection list was issued and what was the motivation for playing with their career.
“We want a revised merit list to be issued without any delay. It will itself expose all irregularities which had been committed,” they said.
The applicants said the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) should seek a report of the probe committee from Kashmir University and sack all officials involved in the alleged wrongdoing.