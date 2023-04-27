Internship issue of foreign medical graduates | VC KU says issue will be resolved in 2 days

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof Neelofer Khan has said that the issue of foreign medical graduates will be resolved within two days and the merit of the applicants will be taken care of.

“We are resolving the issue in two days. The National Medical Council has given more seats to us. I had framed a committee to submit its report. The merit of students has been taken care of,” she told Greater Kashmir Wednesday evening, when asked about the outcry of Foreign Medical Graduates against the KU for delaying issuance of the revised selection list as per merit.

It may be noted that the KU was supposed to select MBBS graduates for one year mandatory internship in Government Medical Colleges in Kashmir division based on their merit obtained by them in the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.