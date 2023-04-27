Interviews for administrative positions to be held next month: VC KU

Srinagar: With resentment brewing in the University of Kashmir over delay in holding interviews for various advertised administrative positions, Vice-Chancellor of the Varsity Dr Neelofer Khan assured on Thursday said that all interviews will commence next month and the whole process will be finalised “soon”.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the VC said, “Screening of applicants is being expedited on a fast-track basis and interviews will commence from May.”
This is the first official assurance from no the Vice Chancellor that the interview process is being started from May.
It may be noted that the University has advertised various administrative positions in January this year. These included posts of Registrar, Director IT, Director IOT Zakura, Director North Campus, Librarian and Director Physical Education. The last date for submission of application forms was February 17, 2023.
Many applicants had recently voiced concern over delay in screening of applications and holding of interviews despite the temporary arrangements on these positions badly hampering the functioning of the University.
Sources told Greater Kashmir that the Vice Chancellor recently issued strict direction on completion of the screening process by mid of May 2023 so that interviews are held immediately after that.
“The VC pulled up the officials for delaying screening of applications,” the sources said.
Sources said Dr Neelofar Khan will be now personally monitoring progress on screening of applications to ensure holding of interviews in a time-bound manner.
“By pulling up the officials for delaying the screening process the VC has dispelled perception that these posts were advertised just as a time-buying tactic,” the sources said, adding that allegations were rife that few officials were trying to subvert the screening process and get the interviews delayed.
Sources said the University’s teachers have voiced serious concerns before the VC over temporary arrangement on administrative positions, in some cases for more than a year.
“I assure that the whole process will be finished soon,” Dr Neelofer said, putting all speculations to rest.
University teachers and officers have welcomed the announcement. “We are hopeful of a very transparent recruitment process without any favouritism,” said a University official wishing anonymity.