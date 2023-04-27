Interviews for administrative positions to be held next month: VC KU

Srinagar: With resentment brewing in the University of Kashmir over delay in holding interviews for various advertised administrative positions, Vice-Chancellor of the Varsity Dr Neelofer Khan assured on Thursday said that all interviews will commence next month and the whole process will be finalised “soon”.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the VC said, “Screening of applicants is being expedited on a fast-track basis and interviews will commence from May.”

This is the first official assurance from no the Vice Chancellor that the interview process is being started from May.

It may be noted that the University has advertised various administrative positions in January this year. These included posts of Registrar, Director IT, Director IOT Zakura, Director North Campus, Librarian and Director Physical Education. The last date for submission of application forms was February 17, 2023.