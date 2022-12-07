Int'l publishers to print UG English textbooks in Indian languages: UGC

New Delhi: Textbooks for undergraduate programmes such as BA, BCom and BSc would now be available in different Indian languages. Besides Hindi, these books will be translated in Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese and Punjabi, among others.

Accordingly, the University Grant Cmmission (UGC) has constituted an apex committee to prepare a roadmap and work towards bringing out textbooks in different Indian languages.

The UGC held a high-level meeting with international book publishers on Wednesday to discuss the possibilities of bringing out undergraduate English textbooks in Indian languages. During the meeting, the international publishers expressed their willingness to join hands in this national mission, the UGC said.