Islamia College conducts seminar on e-waste

Srinagar: As part of Mission Life programmes, a seminar was organised at Islamic College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) today.

Dr. Syed A Untoo, media secretary of the college thanked the college administration for making such events possible in the college. On behalf of Principal of the College, Professor Altaf Ahmad Khan, senior faculty from Department of Electronics in his inaugural address said that as part of G-20 and Mission Life celebrations several events and seminars are carried out within and outside the college campus.

The said the aim is to promote its themes in general and reducing e-waste for sustainable and healthy life on the planet. Prof. Altaf A. Khan said that such seminars help students to understand how to save the environment from harmful effects of e-waste emitted from electronic gadgets.

Prof.Tanveera Kowsar, Co-ordinator of seminar from electronics department in her presentation said that e-waste has led to a number of detrimental environmental impacts. As a result, improper recycling and disposal techniques, air, water and soil throughout is now contaminated with toxic e-waste byproducts.