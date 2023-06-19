Islamia College conducts seminar on emotional intelligence

Srinagar: Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Tuesday organized a seminar on emotional intelligence under the ‘Jan Bhagidari’, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and G-20 celebrations.
A statement of the Islamia College issued here said that since the entire country was organising various programmes and events to celebrate the 75th year of independence under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, in this backdrop a day-long seminar was held at Islamia College.
It said that the seminar was also in the backdrop of G-20 Summit and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ celebration held in the college to sensitise students and the masses to overcome stress levels.
Principal of the College, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Khan in his inaugural address said that several events and seminars were carried out within and outside the college campus to promote the personality of students.Chief Coordinator of the G-20 events in the college, Zahoor Ahmad Jhat, in his address said how such seminars would help students’ personality.
Coordinator of Monday’s seminar and Head of the Department of Commerce Seema Bashir explained how relationship management was all about interpersonal skills, one’s ability to build genuine trust, rapport and respect from colleagues.