Islamia College conducts seminar on emotional intelligence

Srinagar: Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Tuesday organized a seminar on emotional intelligence under the ‘Jan Bhagidari’, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and G-20 celebrations.

A statement of the Islamia College issued here said that since the entire country was organising various programmes and events to celebrate the 75th year of independence under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, in this backdrop a day-long seminar was held at Islamia College.

It said that the seminar was also in the backdrop of G-20 Summit and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ celebration held in the college to sensitise students and the masses to overcome stress levels.