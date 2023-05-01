Islamia College holds debate on global water shortage

Principal of the College Professor (Dr.) Khursheed A Khan noted that the year 2023 shall promote sustainable socio-economic and political stability in the country. He focused on the safeguarding of natural resources for future generations.

Dr. Ghulam Hassan Rather, PG Department of Botany moderated the whole event. Dr. Arshid Iqbal Dar, faculty PG Department of Zoology, in his address deliberated upon the various issues pertaining to the common man and their solutions.

Dr. Sheikh Saheel Ahmad, Coordinator of the event and NSS Officer of the College noted "G20 can offer opportunities to showcase the country's growing influence and promote sustainable development."

He said that he looked forward to "how these aims and issues can be solved by the G20 summit meeting to be held in New Delhi. "

The students in their presentations expressed how global water crises can be resolved by nations across the globe. The screening of a short movie culminated the event.